Congratulations to all of the students, teachers and staff members of the East Tallahatchie School District for the new and improved accountability rating.

The district recognized all students who scored Advanced on one or more of their assessments.

The Charleston Elementary School student who scored Advanced is Taylor Westbrooks.

The students at Charleston Middle School who earned an Advanced score are, Anthony Davis, Marcus Flowers, Makaila Griffin, Joseph Kendall, Micheal Kenniel, Tyler Kuykendall, Noah Ledford, Ameeah Salha, Canaan Sewell, Jarvis Tellis and Karmelo Thompson.

Charleston High School students who received an Advanced score on one or more of their state assessments are Ayden Brooks, Jaylon Brooks, Ciara Cashaw, Ford Ferinand, Ira Jackson, Audrenna Richardson, Tamoria Shannon, Cameron Taylor, Jasmine Tellis and Lamaya Tellis.

In addition, congratulations to Coach Mandy Moore and her algebra students for scoring in the top 10 in the state.

Coach Moore has been awarded “Teacher of the Year” two years in a row and “Rookie Teacher of the Year” at Charleston High School. She is the model coach and teacher at Charleston High School.

Thank you for your dedication to all students.