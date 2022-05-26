Special to The Sun-Sentinel

Mandy Moore of Charles-ton recently graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching through the Mississippi Teacher Corps (MTC) at the University of Mississippi.

The MTC is an alternate-route teaching program dedicated to serving the state’s critical needs public schools.

Moore graduated with a 4.0 overall GPA and was a finalist for the Academic Achievement Award.

“She also was a lead teacher assistant during the summer of 2021, and helped teach lessons and provide feedback to first-year teachers in the algebra classroom,” said Dr. Joe Sweeney, director of the MTC program at Ole Miss. “While in the program, she taught math in Charleston, and also coached basketball and track.”

Dr. Hunter A. Taylor, clinical assistant professor for Teacher Education at Ole Miss, lauded Moore as “one of the top academic students for her entire cohort.”

“Most importantly, she consistently modeled excellence in teaching by putting her students first, in the classroom and on the playing field,” Taylor noted. “Congratulations to Mandy! The state is lucky to have her as one of its leaders!”

Moore is the daughter of Robert and Lisa Moore and the granddaughter of Roberta Loche and Robert Cosby.