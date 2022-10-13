Recently, the Ed and Becky Meek Foundation and the foundation’s Class of 2022 scholars were invited to attend the Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation’s Scholarship Social on the main campus in Senatobia.

The event brought together various scholarship donors and their recipients for the opportunity to meet and get to know one another.

Meek Foundation Executive Director Meg Sinervo and Creative Director Christiane Tristan represented the foundation at the event.

“We were so excited to see our scholars, Aaliyah Bridges, Sarah Wolfe, Jarvis Miller, Jessie Willard and Josh Nelson,” said Sinervo.

She also extended “a huge thank you to Northwest Mississippi Community College, their foundation and President Michael J. Heindl for organizing such a wonderful event.”

The Meek Foundation supports job readiness, career development, community enrichment and economic development to enhance Charleston/East Tallahatchie County and her citizens.