By NATALIE EHRHARDT

Northwest Mississippi Community College has announced that the college will offer two phlebotomy mini-term summer courses for the convenience of those who wish to enroll.

The first four-week course will begin on May 31 and wrap up on June 24. The second course will begin on June 27 and conclude on July 29. This is the college’s first time to offer the course through summer mini-terms.

“The School of Health Sciences is trying to facilitate students’ health care career options by offering a condensed four-week phlebotomy class, in turn offering students an opportunity to become a health care professional in a short amount of time,” said Carly Weeks, director of Northwest’s health care assistant and phlebotomy programs.

This is an entry-level class that does not require any prerequisites. A background or general knowledge in health care is a plus, but is not required. Seating will be limited for both sessions.

In order to be considered for the class, contact lead phlebotomy instructor Holly Hall at hhall@northwestms.edu.

Registration for full-term and first mini-term summer classes will run from April 1-May 27. Registration for second mini-term summer classes will run from April 1-June 24.

For more information about Northwest, visit the website at northwestms.edu.