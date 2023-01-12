JACKSON — On Jan. 24, Mississippi First, along with 35 early learning collaboratives, pre-K champions, government officials and the Mississippi Department of Education, will celebrate 10 years of transformative high-quality pre-K in Mississippi.

“When the legislature passed the Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013, we knew it would significantly impact early childhood education in Mississippi. A decade later, we have evidence that shows why investing in high-quality state-funded pre-K is the right move for making Mississippi first in education nationally,” stated Rachel Canter, executive director of Mississippi First.

This significant milestone will be celebrated at the state Capitol at 1:30 p.m. The event will include a proclamation from the governor, recognition of pre-K legislative leaders, and a public art installation representing all 4-year-olds served in the last 10 years — over 26,000! A reception will follow.

In addition to the event at the Capitol, each of the 35 early learning collaboratives will be celebrating this milestone with their own art installation in their communities.

The Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013 established state-funded pre-kindergarten in Mississippi. Through this program, local community partnerships known as early learning collaboratives (ELCs) offer families a high-quality, low- or no-cost pre-K option.

ELCs can include school districts, local Head Start and child care centers, and/or private or parochial schools.

ELCs are funded through state funds and local matching funds. Over the last 10 years, the state has invested $70.3 million in early learning collaboratives. Today, 35 communities offer the program, and by 2023, 25% of 4-year-olds will be served.

Mississippi is one of five states ranked first in the nation for state pre-K program quality.

Annually, children in the program are twice as likely to be ready for kindergarten as the average Mississippi child.