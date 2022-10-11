Arvelia Brock, left, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act coordinator at Mid-State Opportunity, and speaker/host Kenshaun Banger, a career coach with Delta Health Alliance, at podium, speak with Charleston High School students on Oct. 26 at the Charleston Arts Center. CHS students interested in Health Alliance education were invited to the youth workforce program, where they got a chance to take in some information about area programs offering scholarships, education and job placement in the Health Alliance field. (Photo by Rasheed DeBerry)