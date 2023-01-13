The Charleston property of Betty Price, located at 1031 Tallahatchie Drive, has been selected by the Charleston Magnolia Garden Club as its “Yard of the Month” award recipient for January. The club designates a Charleston-area lawn for the beautification honor based on criteria including the eight basic principles of landscape design: unity, balance, contrast and harmony, color, transition, line, proportion and repetition. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)
