The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) on Friday announced that State Route 3 at Ford Road (CN Railroad crossing) in Quitman County will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, to 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

"CN Railroad will be performing work on their railroad crossing," MDOT explained, adding that message boards and a detour will be in place and asking motorists to "slow down and be alert for roadside crews during work hours."

Mississippi State Route 3 is a north-south highway in central Quitman County. It runs from the Panola/Quitman county line, near Sledge, to the Quitman/Tallahatchie county line, near Vance.