The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) is undergoing a software update to its Mississippi state parks reservation system, according to a news release from the agency.

"To help make this transition as smooth as possible, reservations beyond April 1, 2023, have been blocked. Once the update is complete, all reservations will be converted to the new software, and all future dates will be available to reserve again," the statement said.

MDWFP explained that when the new system goes live, users will notice that the reservations landing page has a new look.

"We hope this new software will make reservations easier and more accessible to Mississippi state parks visitors," the agency added.

MDWFP expressed appreciation for the public's patience during this time.