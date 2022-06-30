STARKVILLE — For the first time, Mississippi’s top soybean growers can compete with their peers and win money for producing the highest yields.

The Mississippi Soybean Promotion Board (MSPB) has announced the launch of the “Grow It. Show It. Win It. Mississippi Soybean Yield Challenge.”

Mississippi State University Extension agents will serve as yield contest officials.

“Growers from across the great state of Mississippi will have the opportunity to showcase their outstanding production practices in various soybean yield divisions,” said MSPB communications specialist Bailey Walhood. “The purpose of this challenge is to recognize and offer cash rewards to the top soybean growers in Mississippi and to pass along production information from the contest to soybean producers across the state.”

The four competition divisions include irrigated and nonirrigated categories in the Mississippi Delta region and outside that region. First place winners in each division receive $7,500, while second and third place finishers will win $3,500 and $1,000, respectively.

The deadline to apply is August 1. For instructions on how to enter the contest and information on eligibility and field criteria, visit mssoy.org/yield-challenge.

For more information or questions, contact MSPB Executive Director Dennis Reginelli at 662-418-4480 or dennisr@bellsouth.net.