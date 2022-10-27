JACKSON — Mississippi state parks are bringing back camp hosts, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
How does it work? Sign up to assist park managers with certain job duties, and have your stay in a park RV pad comped.
Job duties you could help with include but are not limited to:
• Cleaning campsites and fire rings after guests have checked out.
• Lawn mowing and weed eating.
• Projects like planting flower beds, removing debris and limbs, and painting.
• Minor repair work when available.
Sign up to become a camp host by contacting the manager of the park you are interested in. They will provide you with the application and send it for approval.