The Institute of Community Services Inc. Project Head Start (ICS) can attest to the fact that collaboration is essential.

Recently, Dr. Michael O. Minor, executive director Oak Hill Regional Community Development Corporation of Hernando, visited ICS headquarters in Holly Springs and presented funds to be used for Head Start center directors and their staff.

The centers believe this monetary donation will benefit the children enrolled. Centers are asked to keep a log and submit receipts of purchases as good custodians of funds.

According to ICS Executive Director Eloise McClinton, staffer Tish Marion Dean is to be saluted for stepping out and sharing the good news of ICS, leading to this donation.

Partnering with Oak Hill, ICS has shared knowledge of families’ needs and exchanged ideas for the benefit of the children being served. This is what partnering with other agencies does; they share ideas and best strategies for the benefit of the children and their families.

According to Dean, this has been a long-term relationship and she is “elated to know that partnering is essential [and] the true essence of our relationship with Oak Hill is the children.”

From left, Martha Scaife, ICS Family and Health Services director; Abigail Means (ICS Family and Health Services manager; Eloise McClinton, ICS executive director; Dr. Michael O. Minor, Oak Hill Regional Community Development Corporation executive director; Tanya Churchill, ICS Family and Health Services specialist; Susan Randolph, ICS Child Development specialist; Berta Taylor, ICS Family Services worker; and Tish Marion-Dean, ICS Family and Health Services clerk attend a check presentation ceremony.

A focus is making sure that the students ICS serves benefit from what ICS does and that the staff is always seeking ways to improve and deliver the best service possible to the children and families served.

McClinton stated that ICS serves 14 counties in North Mississippi and 22 Head Start centers. Those centers are located in Benton, Clay, Desoto, Grenada, Lafayette, Lowndes, Marshall, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate and Tunica.

According to Dr. Michael Minor, the funds awarded to ICS represent a reimbursement for cost support associated with outreach, enrollment and education for Healthy Kids Mississippi (HKMS).

HKMS is one of the outreach efforts that promotes Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIPS), outreach, education, enrollment and retention.

Oak Hill also employs 11 ICS staff members.

Minor said, “We are extremely pleased with this ongoing collaboration.”

The total amount awarded to the 22 ICS Head Start centers is $102,625.

Each of the following centers received a stipend:

Ashland Head Start, $2,500; Batesville Head Start, $8,750; Brown Head Start, $2,000; Clay County Head Start, $6,250; Clen Moore Head Start, $5,625;

Coleman Head Start, $8,750; Crenshaw Head Start, $2,500; Eloise McClinton Head Start, $8,750; Erma Rogers Head Start, $6,250; and Eva Covington Head Start, $2,500;

Grenada Head Start, $6,250; Hernando Head Start, $2,500, Hickory Flat Head Start, $2,500; Marjean Myatt Head Start/ICS Central Office EHS, $6,250; Mary Cathey Head Start, $5,000;

Noxubee County Head Start, $5,000. Oktibbeha Head Start, $6,250; Quitman County Head Start, $2,500; Tunica Head Start Center, $5,000; Walls Head Start, $5,000; and West Tallahatchie Head Start, $2,500.

ICS is very grateful for the monetary donations, as donations such as these will continue to support the ICS mission of making “Small Miracles a Great Success.”