Recently, when Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley came to Charleston to address the city’s Rotary club, the Ed and Becky Meek Foundation arranged for him to also meet with city officials over concerns about the city’s water system. Meek Foundation Executive Director Meg Sinervo facilitated the meeting. Pictured from left are Ward 1 Alderman Gyrone Kenniel; Meek Foundation Creative Director Christiane Tristan; Presley; Sinervo; and Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)

Discuss Charleston water situation

Thu,06/16/22-4:23PM, 813 Reads

