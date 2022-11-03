Greenwood Leflore Hospital is laying off up to 80 more employees as the financially troubled institution tries to hang on long enough to complete a proposed lease with the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The staff reductions were announced Friday by Gary Marchand, the interim CEO, in a memo to the hospital’s employees and medical staff. He said up to 55 full-time and up to 25 part-time employees would lose their jobs.

The layoffs were anticipated after lease negotiations late last month with UMMC hit an 11th-hour snag. It is the third round of layoffs that the hospital has implemented since May in a desperate effort to remain solvent until the hoped-for takeover by UMMC can be finalized.

Although previous layoffs have been accompanied by reductions in services provided by the hospital, that apparently won’t be necessary this time.

“Administration evaluated our current service offerings and made a decision to continue our current mix of services,” Marchand’s memo said. “We will continue with emergency, surgical, inpatient, outpatient diagnostic services (radiology, pharmacy, laboratory, etc.) and outpatient treatments, such as cancer and wound care services.”

The hospital as of a week ago reported having 589 full- and part-time employees, down from almost 800 before the first round of cuts. Another 70 were working for Aramark, the private contractor that handles laundry, housekeeping, maintenance and food services for the hospital.

Marchand’s memo also said that negotiations with UMMC are now not expected to be completed until sometime after Dec. 1.

Negotiators had originally hoped to have everything lined up to present to the state College Board for its approval at its Nov. 17 meeting. The College Board oversees UMMC.

The state board is not expected to meet in December. Marchand has earlier said it will now be January at the earliest before a long-term lease with UMMC can be finalized.

A major obstacle was overcome last week when Greenwood and Leflore County officials agreed to split the estimated $9 million demanded by UMMC to cover deferred maintenance at the Greenwood hospital as well as the hospital’s outstanding loan from the federal Medicare program. The Greenwood hospital has exhausted all of its available reserves and does not have the cash to cover those obligations.

Greenwood Leflore Hospital is jointly owned by the city and county. In addition to the College Board, both the Greenwood City Council and the Leflore County Board of Supervisors would have to approve the lease.

Earlier efforts by the hospital to buy time have included the closure of the intensive care unit and maternity ward, a downsizing of other inpatient services and the closure or lease to UMMC of several outpatient clinics. Both the hospital’s obstetrics and pediatric clinics were taken over by UMMC last month, and patients requiring hospitalization from those clinics have been directed to UMMC hospitals in Grenada or Jackson.

Despite those austerity measures, the hospital has continued to lose millions of dollars every month. For the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the latest figures available, total losses were just under $18 million, even with the help of $9.6 million in coronavirus relief grants, mostly from the federal government.

Marchand had said earlier that without these latest cuts, the hospital would have to close by the end of November.

- Contact Tim Kalich at 662-581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.