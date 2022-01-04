A work-related accident two days before Christmas has shaken the community to the core after a Grenada businessman suffered severe injuries.

David Clark, owner of Clark Construction, was severely injured after suffering a medical episode while working on top of a roof in Holcomb. The 40-year-old Charleston native fell, landing on his head causing extensive injuries to his spine.

After learning of Clark’s accident his large circle of friends, including his best friends, Justin and Amy Lewis and Matt and Kerri Deason, began planning how they could help.

“They are going through a lot and understand that there is a long road ahead,” Amy, who is best friends with Clark’s wife, Tiffany, said. “The cost of hospital expenses and bills will begin adding up.”

With that in mind, Lewis and others have started planning fundraisers.

“We are currently selling BBQ plate tickets,” Amy Lewis said. “Tickets can be purchased at Pap’s, DeJa Vu or Grenada State Bank.”

Plates include BBQ pork, buns, baked beans, slaw and bottled water. The cost is $12 with all proceeds benefiting David Clark and family.

The Thomas David Clark Benefit account has also been established at Grenada State Bank. You can donate by visiting the bank at 229 Sunset Dr., calling (662) 227-5521 or Venmo funds directly to the account using @davidclarkbenefit

Lewis said raffle tickets will be available later this week. Raffle items include a Ruger AR-556 16-inch short barrel pistol, a $250 Walmart gift card and three pieces of Peter’s Pottery. A Cornhole Benefit Tournament is also being planned.

Clark remains in University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He will later be transferred to a rehabilitation facility for treatment.

“Please keep this family in your prayers,” Amy Lewis concluded.

If you would like to purchase BBQ plates or raffle tickets or donate prizes for the Cornhole Tournament, contact Justin Lewis at (662) 809-3468, Amy Lewis at (662) 397-8386, Matt Deason at (662) 417-5570 or Kerri Deason at (662) 417-0854.