Glenna Callender, one of Charleston’s most endearing community leaders, has stepped down as executive director of the local Ed and Becky Meek Foundation effective March 31.

“Glenna has done an extraordinary job in launching the Ed and Becky Meek Foundation and we are forever grateful for her leadership. I can’t think of another person who has contributed so much to the enrichment and development of the Charleston community,” said Ed Meek, Foundation benefactor.

“Glenna told us at the outset she would launch the Foundation but would want to once again retire from full-time employment while continuing to serve as a volunteer,” he said.

Callender, a retired schoolteacher previously served many years as executive director of the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort (CARE) and still serves on that organization’s board of directors.

She noted that she plans to remain active in civic affairs.

“It is my intention to continue to serve this foundation and our community in every endeavor that makes my home a better place to live and thrive,” Callender said. “Ed and Becky Meek have always suggested better ideas and plans and helped make what we have much better. When they suggested to me what they wanted to do for the students of the East Tallahatchie community, I jumped at this great opportunity.

“The foundation gives the graduating seniors who live in the East Tallahatchie area a chance to ‘learn and earn’ a better future,” she continued. “The foundation also generously gave to several of the nonprofits of our area — especially CARE and the Charleston Community Center — for enrichment programs, and the foundation encourages start-up businesses with a solid business plan by offering some matching funding.”

The Meek Foundation’s first year would not have been a success without Callender’s dedication and leadership, Meek explained, citing the following outreach activities that were accomplished under her leadership:

» The foundation hosted its first Community Round Table event at the Charleston Arts Center. Nearly 50 individuals from Charleston and the surrounding areas participated in the discussions and helped frame the priorities for the Meek Foundation’s first year.

» The Meek Foundation awarded 21 scholarships to students who are attending community colleges or universities or trade programs.

» The foundation hosted a catered luncheon for Charles-ton High School teachers and staff members, and many scholarship recipients were able to participate by preparing gifts and setting tables as part of their community service hours requirement.

» In addition, the foundation sponsored an enrichment teacher, purchased baseball batting cages and equipment for the welding class at CHS and offered a program training students and adults for employment with ServSafe certification while providing assistance and encouragement to other groups and community activities.

Meg Sinervo, presently director of Resource Development at the foundation, assumed the role of executive director on April 1.

“We are fortunate to have Meg assume this position,” said Meek. “She has several years of foundation employment experience at the University of Mississippi and the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation.”

Meek added that Sinervo is a graduate of Auburn University, where she recently earned a master’s degree in Nonprofit Administration.

A special reception to honor and thank Callender for her commitment to the Meek Foundation and the Charleston community will be held at a later date, he noted.