Editor's note: George Payne Cossar III, the son of George Payne Cossar Jr. and the late Louanne Pepper Cossar, is a native of Charleston.

SENATOBIA — It was a symbolic moment of closing one door and opening another, Tuesday, Nov. 30, as George Payne Cossar III left Senatobia’s Entergy office to begin his retirement.

Cossar began his career with Entergy in 1990 as a marketing representative at the Senatobia office and dedicated 32 years of his life to serving the customers within his coverage area.

In fact, Cossar was already employed with Entergy before he met his wife and partner Betty at a New Year’s Eve Ole Miss Alumni party in 1991. The couple will celebrate 30 years of marriage Feb. 1, 2022.

In 1993, Cossar was named district manager in the Bogalusa, Louisiana, office. The Cossars spent three years in the Cajun state before returning to Mississippi in 1996 to help prepare Entergy Mississippi for the deregulation of the electric utility industry.

During Cossar’s tenure, he also worked in Entergy’s governmental affairs department in the state’s capital of Jackson.

Despite the many hats he donned over the course of his career, Cossar says his biggest achievements were always related to serving people.

“The most fulfilling part was serving our customers,” said Cossar. “Just being able to help people — working with people.”

As part of his job, Cossar would travel the country to help people in areas struck by natural disasters such as hurricanes.

“There was a September where I was only home for one day out of the entire month,” said Cossar.

“I was a single mother of three small kids,” joked Cossar’s wife, Betty, about September 2005.

During that month, Hurricane Katrina slammed into coastal Louisiana and Mississippi. Cossar loaded up to head south to assist in the recovery efforts.

“Helping people after Hurricane Katrina was one of my proudest moments with Entergy,” said Cossar.

Cossar was stationed in McComb and Tylertown during the recovery efforts. He helped send out daily updates of linemen coming to the area through a radio tower which had somehow survived the onslaught of the hurricane to remain standing.

While there, Cossar also personally delivered trays of Jason’s Deli sandwiches to first responders, city hall workers and radio station employees daily.

Additionally, Cossar helped to set up an information desk for Entergy customers in order to get them up-to-date information on when they could expect the return of service to their homes and businesses.

“We could talk to them face to face,” remarked Cossar.

After returning home to Senatobia for a single night, Cossar then headed to Port Arthur, Texas, where Hurricane Rita made landfall, leaving a wake of destruction in its path.

“In Port Arthur, we set up a tent city in the parking lot of a football stadium and served 1,200 people,” explained Cossar. “The linemen were able to wash their clothes. We fed them and provided showers for them. We (Entergy) were working 16-hour days like the linemen did. We didn’t even have water or electricity in our hotel rooms. Just being a part of that operation made me proud.”

“He’s just a ‘get-it-done’ type of guy,” said Betty. “He really is good.”

Despite traveling the country in response to emergency situations during his career, Cossar said traveling is also his top priority for retirement.

“Betty and I want to visit places we’ve never been,” said Cossar. “We’ll probably stay close to home until COVID is more under control.”

The first adventure for the Cossars will, fittingly, be a trip to New Orleans to watch the Ole Miss Rebels take on Baylor in the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl. The adventure will be a family trek and include their three children: Mary Chandler, 28; George Payne Cossar IV (Chip), 26; and Eliza, 23.

Among the future destinations for the Cossars is the Stanley Hotel, the setting for the movie, “The Shining”; the Beverly Hilton Hotel; the British Virgin Islands; France, Omaha Beach; and Napa Valley.

“Also, as an Eagles fan, I want to be standing on the corner of Winslow, Arizona,” Cossar said in reference to lyrics from the band’s song, “Take It Easy.” “But, Betty probably won’t want to go on that trip.”

Additionally, Cossar plans on taking lessons to learn to snow ski.

“I want to take the lessons, wrap up my knee and take the bunny slope at least once,” he said.

“Oh, he’s good at everything he tries,” said Betty of her husband’s goals.

In addition to his career in Senatobia, Cossar has served in numerous roles to the betterment of Senatobia and Tate County.

Cossar has served in various capacities for the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, Sycamore Arts Commission, Independence Arts Conservatory & Conference Center, Tate County Economic Development Foundation, Senatobia Rotary Club, Leadership Mississippi graduate, Mississippi Economic Council, Delta Council, Mid-State Opportunity Inc., Habitat for Humanity and Back Acres Homeowner’s Association.

Additionally, the Cossars are members of Senatobia’s First United Methodist Church.

When asked what he is looking forward to the most about retirement, Cossar said throwing away the alarm clock.

“I’m probably not going to pay as much attention to tropical depression warnings,” Cossar said. “I really won’t pay as much attention to weather reports at all.”

Despite retiring, Cossar said it will be difficult to not help his longtime customers who still have his home and cellphone numbers.

“If people call and say they have a line down outside, I’ll probably still make a call to see if someone will go look at it,” he said.

Entergy has not yet announced who will take Cossar’s position at the Senatobia office, which covers Tate, Panola, Coahoma, Quitman, eastern Tallahatchie and southern Desoto counties.