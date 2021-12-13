TUTWILER — CoreCivic’s Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility (TCCF) here held a special event Nov. 17 to commemorate the recent launch of Joni & Friends’ Wheels for the World (WFTW) program.

TCCF residents who volunteer to be part of this program refurbish wheelchairs and other mobility devices for individuals globally who are impacted by a disability and have physical mobility limitations.

Once the devices are refurbished, they are packaged and shipped to countries around the world for donation to these individuals who otherwise would not be able to afford the equipment.

Event guests are shown the refurbished mobility equipment in Tallahatchie’s Wheels for the World programming room. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)

“We are very excited to welcome this new partnership at Tallahatchie with our friends from Wheels for the World,” said Kamala Grant, assistant warden at TCCF. “The inmate-volunteers have really enjoyed the opportunity to give back through this program. I think we all feel a sense of pride knowing that there are individuals across the world who will be able to become more mobile because of our efforts to restore the devices.”

To date, the WFTW program at Tallahatchie has refurbished 160 wheelchairs and mobility devices since the program began. Fourteen inmate-volunteers are currently enrolled in the WFTW program.

“We have received feedback that the individuals have smiles on their faces when they receive the mobility equipment, and that really brings us a lot of joy,” said Grant.