A Tallahatchie County rice operation has been awarded a $250,000 grant, Congressman Bennie Thompson announced Friday.

The funds, made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development's Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program, will be used by MS Blue Rice & Grain LLC of Sumner to fund expansion of sales of processed rice through retail and foodservice distribution channels, a news release noted.

In addition to the Sumner award, Thompson announced that Home Place Pastures LLC of Como has been awarded $250,000 in VAPG monies for working capital to add a pasture raised layer program to its existing pastured animal business.

According to the Rural Development website, the Value-Added Producer Grant program helps agricultural producers enter into value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products. The goals of this program are to generate new products, create and expand marketing opportunities and increase producer income.