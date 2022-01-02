A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 this evening, Mixed precipitation is expected.

Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and some light accumulations of sleet are possible. Accumulating sleet may diminish snow accumulations.

Slippery road conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Counties affected are Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun,Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.