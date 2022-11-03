A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Tallahatchie County and surrounding areas from 6 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Rain, snow and sleet are forecast up until 1 a.m., followed by a chance of snow between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Memphis. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Snow and sleet accumulations of around an inch are possible, and a blustery north wind of 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, will make for a very cold night.

A low of 25 is forecast, but the wind chill factor will drop into the teens at times.

Travel could be difficult, with slippery roads, bridges and overpasses possible, NWS advised.

For the latest radar, advisory and forecast information, visit the NWS Memphis website at https://www.weather.gov/meg/.