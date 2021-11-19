Multi-pageant award winner Ziili Turner is scheduled to compete in the 2022 World’s Universal Beauty Competition, set for Jan. 13-17 in Houston, Texas.

Ziili, 5-month-old daughter of Charleston natives Lacrecia and Nico Turner, is no stranger to competitions.

On Oct. 10, she competed in the Southeast Our Little Miss, Florida and Georgia state preliminary pageant, where she won each pro-am in her division, including People’s Choice, Prettiest Eyes, Most Photogenic and Best Fashion. She was announced as preliminary queen and advanced to the state competition.

Ziili Turner (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)

On the weekend of Nov. 6-7, Ziili competed in the Southeast Our Little Miss state pageant, where she won the state title as princess. In addition, she won all five pro-am awards, including Team Wear, Character Wear, Today’s Fad, Sleep Wear and Leather Wear. She also won the most anticipated award in the competition, The People’s Choice Award, out of a field of contestants ranging in age from 0 to 28 from the states of Florida and Georgia.

The Turners, who live in Jacksonville, Florida, are seeking help with sponsoring Ziili for the World’s Universal Beauty Competition.

Anyone who would like to donate or sponsor is asked to contact her mom and dad at 904-947-4358, or email kharikitchen@gmail.com or CashApp $khariturner1.

Ziili is the granddaughter of Frederick and Juanita Simmons of Charleston, Brenda Turner of Holcomb and Wesley Bradford of Oakland.