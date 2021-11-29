The holiday season is upon us, and the James C. Kennedy Wellness Center in Charleston has some great deals for our community!

The pandemic has really taken a toll on many of us, especially regarding health and wellness. It is estimated that over half of adults have gained undesired weight during the pandemic and our mental and emotional health has been negatively impacted as well.

We want to help you reclaim your health, increase energy and mood, lose any undesired weight and reach your wellness goals. There is no time like the present to make a commitment to your health and wellness.

We have several holiday membership deals as well as new group fitness classes and exciting programming planned for January. We hope to see some of our old members come back as well as new members join.

1. December discount — HALF OFF membership for the month of December! Don't wait until January to come join, join now and get a head start on the new year! This offer is for new members as well as previous members who have not been active in more than six months.

2. Weekly discount for the month of December. Not sure about joining the gym? Come try it out for $5 for a week and determine if it is a good fit for you!

3. Teen membership discount — Teenagers 15 and older can join for $10 per month through March.

4. Give the gift of health — Purchase a wellness center membership for your friends, coworkers, or loved ones and get a free gift of various Wellness Center swag.

Holiday Packages:

» Purchase a one-month membership and two personal training sessions for $60 ($30 savings)

» Purchase a two-month membership and four personal training sessions for $120 ($60 savings)

5. New Year's membership deals — $10 off per month for three months (gets you one month free; three months for the price of two). This offer is for new members as well as previous members who have not been active in more than six months.

6. Add FLEX for $5 — We are now offering access to the FLEX membership app for $5 per month. Can't make it to the gym in person or just want additional access to group fitness classes outside of the gym? Check out the FLEX app! It provides 24/7 access to over 400 group fitness classes via your phone or computer.

Reclaim Your Health this January

Join us in January for RECLAIM, a new program designed to help our community improve health, lose weight, build strength, increase energy and learn how to make health a priority. Are you ready to feel better, have more confidence and reclaim your health? Join us!

We have a great program planned for the new year! This year's program will include in-person weigh-ins and optional blood work as well as weekly emails with a plethora of resources and pre-recorded videos on an array of health topics that you can watch and listen to when convenient for you. We will also have weekly fitness challenges, a private Facebook group, outdoor walking challenges, family engagement, and live Zoom sessions with program staff for Q/A and expert health advice.

RECLAIM will run January through March and costs $20 to join. Weigh-in dates, registration details and more information will be provided soon. Check the paper and our Facebook page.

Diabetes Solutions

Last January we launched a virtual diabetes self-management program for individuals with diabetes and pre-diabetes. We offer services via telephone, FaceTime or Zoom and the program is tailored toward the needs of the individual. The virtual format is easily accessible for participants from their own homes or work.

To date, participants have achieved an average reduction in A1c of 2.45% as well as significant weight loss and other positive health outcomes such as reduced pain, improved emotional health, better sleep, more energy, improved digestion and reduction in medications among many others!

If you or someone you know is struggling with diabetes or has been diagnosed with pre-diabetes, please refer them to our program. Call the Wellness Center at 662-625-7214 or check out our website for more information: www.jckwellness.com/diabetessolutions

Diaper and Feminine Product Bank

On the third Thursday of the month, we give away free diapers and feminine products for anyone in need of these items.

Please reach out and let us know if you have questions or want more information. We hope to see you at the Wellness Center soon. Happy Holidays!

To learn more about the James C. Kennedy Wellness Center, visit https://www.jckwellness.com/.