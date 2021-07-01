GRENADA — It was all about coming home and family for new Grenada High School assistant football coach Jarvious Grayson.

Grayson grew up just up the road at Tutwiler — about an hour away from Grenada.

He was familiar with the program and its success over the years. The move to Class 6A this season will allow him to coach in the state’s largest classification

“I always knew that Grenada had a ton of talent and have seen it firsthand in our summer workouts,” Grayson said. “I told head coach (Ashley) Kuhn that I would work wherever he wanted me to work.”

Ultimately, the move centers around one thing — family. Grayson is able to get back closer to his father, Robert Grayson, who was the longtime mayor of Tutwiler.

“My wife and I wanted to get closer to home and be able to give back to an area where I grew up,” Grayson said. “We were waiting for the best opportunity and it came with this job.”

Kuhn is excited to have Grayson on his staff this season. The Tallahatchie County native will be in charge of the Grenada running backs.

“Jarvious brings a wealth of knowledge to the table having played running back at the University of Memphis,” Kuhn said. “We are very fortunate to have him coaching that important position.”

Grayson feels like his motivational skills are his strength as a coach. He is looking forward to coaching in Class 6A this season.

“I feel like I can help players take their game to the next level,” he said. “Our job is to get the players motivated and ready to play against some of the best coaches and players in the state. It’s fun to coach the athletes we have with us this summer.”

Grayson was a standout running back, quarterback and receiver at West Tallahatchie High School, graduating in 2008. After playing at Itawamba Community College, he concluded his career, playing for Larry Porter at the University of Memphis.

Following graduation, he coached at Bogalusa (Louisiana) High and Amite (Louisiana).

Last season, Grayson coached at Greene County (Mississippi) High School before accepting a coaching and college and career readiness position for the 2021-22 school year at GHS.

Grayson and his wife, Adrian, have three girls. They are Aubrey, 4, Kenzley, 2, and Hailey, three months.

The Grenada Chargers open the season Aug. 27, at home against Class 6A opponent Horn Lake.