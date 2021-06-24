TUTWILER — Tallahatchie County resident David Lyndon Johnson has received his yellow belt in karate.

The 11-year-old, a rising fifth-grader at Bell Academy in Cleveland, is the son of Gwendolyn C. Johnson and the grandson of Freddie and Zenobiaer Walker, all of Tutwiler.

Having begun karate lessons in April, he competed in his first competition June 12 and moved from a white belt to a yellow belt.

His mother signed him up for karate class in Cleveland, under the guidance and instruction of Sensei Stephen Davenport, believing that he would be successful.

“David wanted to learn karate since he was about 3 or 4 years old,” said Mrs. Johnson. “I think that television was what influenced him. I am very proud of him. He competed with a fractured toe and never complained.”

Davenport stated that he really believed that David was capable of doing excellent at the competition. He said David was motivated and trained hard.

David is now looking forward to accomplishing his black belt soon.