CASCILLA — Alma Dean Kendall, age 84, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, at Grenada Living Center in Grenada.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at North Shady Grove Church of God, where she was a member, with interment following in the church cemetery. Womble Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

She is survived by her husband, John Robert Kendall; daughter, Lisa Conner of Columbus; son, Eric Conner of Georgia; three step-daghters, Joetta Kendall of Columbus, Johnna Sue Kendall of Ellett and Leora Kendall of Columbus; a step-son, Ira Kendall of Cascilla; and many grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made to North Shady Grove Church of God c/o Giles Porter, 4207 Paul Shady Grove Road, Cascilla, MS 38920.