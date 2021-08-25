CHARLESTON — Angela Dawn Porter, age 56, passed away Monday, Aug. 23.

Visitation will be held 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Womble Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Hernando. Interment will follow in Brazil Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Porter; her mother, Mary Ann Nix; daughter, Virginia Ann Sanders of Senatobia; two sons, Charles Michael Willard of Sardis and William Floyd White of Juno, Alas.; and 8 grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made to Tunica Humane Society, P.O. Box 236, Tunica 38676 or St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.