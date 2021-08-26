GRENADA — Annette Burt Holmes Long, 75, of Grenada, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, at her home.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

She was born November 5, 1945 in Tallahatchie County to Shelly Moreland and Minnie Hazel Ford Burt. A homemaker, she also spent a number of years working as a private duty sitter for the elderly. She was a member of Paul Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, yard work and shopping.

Survivors include a daughter, Tonya Brower of Grenada; brother, S.M. Burt of Charleston; sister, Mary Jean Walker of Duck Hill; four grandchildren, Marvin Clint Brower, Leanne Brower, Janna Brower and Jagger Brower; and three great-grandchildren, Kinsley Ann Brower, Laney Brower and Maylee Brower.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry Long and a son, Marvin Lee Brower.

