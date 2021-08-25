COFFEEVILLE — Barbara Simmons Martin, age 68, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, at her home in Coffeeville.

The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 27, from 12 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston. Interment will follow in Elam Baptist Church Cemetery near Coffeeville.

Barbara was a member of Elam Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Harrell (Eddie) of Houston; one son, Jerry Martin (MaLinda) of Grenada; 6 grandchildren, Alex Martin, Chad Sims, Abby Martin, MaKayla Kilgore, Kaitlyn Hodges, Lauren Morris, Megan Grimes, Landry Harrell; 5 great-grandchildren Layla Morris, Madelyn Morris, Olivia Morris, Tripp Grimes and Eli Grimes; three sisters, Nellie Early (Billy) of Charleston, Dorothy Armstrong (Jim) of Hattiesburg and Patsy Simmons of Charleston; and two brothers, Floyde Simmons (Connie) of Charleston and Donnie Simmons of Charleston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Wray Martin; her parents, Douglas and Lillie Simmons; three sisters, Dianah Fitzpatrick, Betty Tribble and Inez Shaw; and three brothers, Artis, Marvin and Cecil Simmons.

The family requests memorials be made to Elam Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.