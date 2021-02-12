CHARLESTON — Beverly Quay Shook, age 63, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1,in Water Valley.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning 9 a.m. until the funeral service beginning 11 a.m. in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston. Interment will follow at Rice Cemetery, 1321 Shook Rd Cascilla.

Beverly was born without the capacity to think and reason like most people. Yet she had a greater capacity to love others and through an innocence from God to love her way into people’s hearts. God gave her a kindness and love that followed her throughout life. As she aged she grew less and less able to see to herself and had to be taken care of. Though misunderstood by some of society, she was accepted, loved and cared for by her family and friends. She influenced people as they saw her kindness and unconditional love. She taught many what it meant to love and accept, without being ashamed of those less fortunate.

The smallest things in life made her happy and she enjoyed life. She was one of the “little ones” spoken of in scripture. Beverly had a love, hope and gentleness that was God-given. While many people thought that God would make Beverly more like everybody else when she got to Heaven, probably, it will be the other way as God gives us a perfection of love, hope and gentleness, we will be more like Beverly.

Those whom she leaves behind include her two brothers, Gerald Shook of Lafayette County and Ronnie Shook (Sally) of Paynes; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Doris Shook.

Online condolences may be made at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.