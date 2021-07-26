CHARLESTON — Bro. Bobby Murphree, age 76, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 13, at his home.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 16, from 12 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Springhill Church of God of Prophecy. Interment will follow in Needmore Cemetery, near Tippo.

With forty plus years in the ministry, and being a carpenter, he was also an avid fisherman and hunter.

Those whom he leaves behind include his wife of 54 years, Peggy McCullough Murphree of Charleston; a daughter, Wendy Carol Murphree of Mathiston; a son, Robert Keith Murphree (Trina) of Teasdale; four grandchildren, Robert Ethan Murphree of Batesville, Dusty Thomas Williams of Mathiston, Madlion Kate “Madi” Murphree of Charleston and Jake Murphree of Teasdale; three great-grandchildren, Robert Seth Murphree of Batesville, Jayden Crocker of Charleston and Alli Beth Shepherd of Batesville; one sister, Sherry Chaffin (Bobby) of Hamilton, Ala.; and one, brother Dr. Rick C. Murphree (Lynn) of Tippo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul “Pete” and Dorothy Murphree; three sisters, Pauline Carpenter, Lidia Freelan Cornelius, Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Saunders; and two brothers, Nathan and Aldean “Bobo” Murphree.

Online condolences may be made at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.