CHARLESTON — Calvin Ronald (Ronnie) Dahl, age 69, passed away Friday, July 30, in Charleston.

Funeral services were 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Paducah Wells Church of God of Prophecy with interment following in Adams Arbor Cemetery near Paynes. Womble Funeral home had charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his significant other, Jeanie Dungan; a sister, Rene Smith of Brookhaven, brother Derrrick Dahl of Liberty and other family members.

The family requests memorials be made to Paducah Wells Church of God of Prophecy c/o Marlene Carpenter 17448 Hwy 35 S, Charleston, MS 38921.