CHARLESTON — Carolyn Lance Harris, age 84, passed away Wednesday, June 30, in Memphis, Tenn.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Womble Funeral Home chapel in Charleston with Rev. Frank Ward conducting.

She is the wife of William Roderick Harris. They shared 28 years of marriage together.

She was born in Philipp on March 31, 1937 to Richard Leslie Lance and Norma Campbell Lance. She was a member of the Sumner Baptist Church in Sumner.

Carolyn is survived by her husband; William Roderick Harris; a daughter; Jennifer Goldman Flautt (Stephen) of Webb; a brother, Gary Lance of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Caitlyn Flautt Tennyson (Lance) of Charleston and Carly Frances Elizabeth Flautt of Webb; and one great-grandchild; Lynlee Kate Tennyson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Richard Leslie Lance and Norma Campbell Lance; two sisters; Hilda Lance Strohm and Pam Lance; four brothers, Bobby Lance, Prentis Lance, Gerald Lance and Richard Leslie Lance.

