SUMNER — Charles Freeland Newton Jr., age 73, passed away at his home on Thursday, Sept. 23.

A celebration of life service was held 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Meredith Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale with burial following in the family cemetery on Jenkins Hill in Sumner.

He served his country for many years in the National Guard. He later became the Chief of Police in Webb before becoming the town manager, a position he held until his death. He was a member of Sumner Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sons, Charles Freeland Newton, III and Benjamin Lewis Newton; daughters, Sara Newton and Cassidy Daughtery; two sisters, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and his significant other, Charlotte Pruitt Sullivan.