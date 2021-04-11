SENATOBIA — Clarence Brown Walker, Jr., 79, of Senatobia, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven.

He was an educator, having taught, coached and managed school transportation in Tallahatchie, Tate and Panola Counties for over 40 years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Pate-Jones Funeral home has charge of arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Strider Walker.

He is survived by a son, Clarence “Brown” Walker III; a daughter, Suzi Walker; a brother, sister, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.