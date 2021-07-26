CHARLESTON — Claude Hargett, age 85, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, at his home in Charleston.

The family received friends on Sunday, Aug. 15, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Charleston Church of God. Interment followed in Charleston City Cemetery. Newsom Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Claude was a very hard worker, used car dealer, loved car auctions and his family remembers his love of dirt drag racing.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Louise Hargett of Charleston; three sons, Stacy Hargett (Amy), Darrell Hargett (Theresa) and Heath Hargett, all of Charleston; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Vance of Sumner and Charlotte Richards (Robert) of Charleston; and four brothers, Robert Hargett (Shirley) of Charleston, David Hargett (Carol) of Charleston, Steve Hargett (Donna) of Tupelo and Eddie Hargett (Charlotte) of Charleston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney Flynn and Frankie Hargett; and two sisters, Earlene Powell and Maxine Serio.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.