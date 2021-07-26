CASCILLA — Clyde Marvin Brewer, age 77, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston.

The family will hold a graveside service beginning 12 o'clock noon on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Stonefield Cemetery near Cascilla. Newsom Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Mr. Brewer was owner of Brewer Construction, was an outdoorsman, an avid hunter and fisherman, and was best known as being “quite a character.”

He is survived by his children, Sandy Inman (Dave) of Holcomb, Jesse Brewer (Sonya) of Myrtle, Nathan Brewer of Belden, Justin Brewer (Kristi) of Pontotoc; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and one brother, Gordon Brewer (Martha) of New Albany.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Lewis and Lula Mae Scallions Brewer; three sisters, Dorothy Stewart, Cleo Grammer and Jessie Mae Wigington; and three brothers, Lewis, Earl and Dan Brewer.

The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospita. 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.