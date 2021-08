CHARLESTON — David Lee Smith, age 71, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Womble Funeral Home chapel with interment following at New Smith Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Brandon Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Smith; three sons, TimmySmith, Shane Smith and Rodgney Smith; and a daughter, Candy Smith.