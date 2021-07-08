WEBB — Dorothy T. Berry, age 96, a retired sewing machine operator at Ruleville Manufacturing, passed away Monday, July 12, at Walter B. Crook Nursing Facility in Ruleville.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sumner. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Newton of Webb, Winny Russell of Boyle and Marsha (Frank) Schupp of Port St. Joe, Fla.; a sister, Joan Barrios of Miami, Fla.; 4 grandchildren Charles (Cassandra) Newton, Farrah (Scott) Ferguson, Jennifer (Richard) Martinchalk, Brandon (Elizabeth) Russell; and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Berry; and a sister Addie Young.

The family requests memorials be sent to Webb Baptist Church, P.O. Box 245, Webb, MS 38966.