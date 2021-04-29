TIPPO — Dorothy “Dot” Jane Davis, age 84, passed away at her home, Sunday, April 25.

Visitation will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Tippo First United Methodist Church, where she was a member, followed by the funeral serviceat 2 p.m. Interment will be held at the Tippo First Methodist Church Cemetery. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

She was born in Cascilla on October 10, 1936.

She was the wife of Curtis Edward Davis. They shared 65 years of marriage together.

Dot is survived by her husband; three sons, Don Davis (Angie) of Tippo, Jimbo Davis (Brenda) of Tippo and Neal Davis (Becky) of Cordova, Tenn.; one sister, Linda Burns (Bryon) of Cascilla; two brothers, Orris “Buddy” Scallions (Brenda) of Macel and Rev. Shelly Scallions (Joan) of Charleston; four grandchildren, Jonathan “Jed” Davis (Haliey), Jeremy Davis, Casey Davis Arnold (Brad) and Peyton Davis; two great-grandchilden, Anna Bradlie Arnold and Layton Cannon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam Scallions and Ruth Kendall Scallions; and one sister; Lena Davis.

Pallbearers are Brad Arnold, Brian Burns, Joey Burns, Tim Burns, Jonathan “Jed” Davis, Jeremy Davis, Randy Davis, Ronnie Davis, Tracy Davis, Gary Osburn, Adam Scallions andJohn Ed Scallions.

The family requests memorials be made to Tippo First United Methodist Church PO Box 153, Tippo, MS 38962 or Paducah Wells Church of God of Prophecy c/o Marlene Carpenter 17448 Hwy 35 S., Charleston, MS 38921.

