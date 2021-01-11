FRANKLINTON, La. — Edward Aaron Logan, 94, died Monday morning, Oct. 25, at his home.

He was retired after a long career as a math teacher, basketball coach and principal of Franklinton Junior High School. He taught math at Mississippi State University, as well as teaching and coaching at the junior high and high school levels, and was a former teacher and basketball coach at East Tallahatchie High School in Charleston.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and a member of the American Legion Homer B. Magee Post 113.

Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 30, at Centenary United Methodist Church, with burial with military honors following in Ellis Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Sparks Logan of Franklinton; a son, John Cecil Logan of Franklinton; two daughters, Lynne Robbins of Franklinton and Laura Beth Logan of Husser, La.; and 8 grandchildren.