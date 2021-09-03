WEBB. — Earnestine Walker Cail, age 93, of Webb, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, at Grenada Living Center in Grenada.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 11,at 10 a.m.

Earnestine Walker Cail was born Dec. 27, 1927 to Annie Guyton Walker and Robert Dixon Walker in Lexington. The family moved to Rolling Fork when she was four years old. She graduated Rolling Fork High School in 1945. She then graduated from Mississippi College in Clinton with a BS in mathematics in 1949. In 1949, Earnestine moved to Webb to teach and lived there until Jan. 2021, when she was placed in Grenada Living Center in Grenada. On June 21, 1958 Earnestine married Thomas Walter Cail (T.W.) Earnestine devoted her working life to education, teaching math for a total of 42 years at Webb High School, Minter City High School, West Tallahatchie High School, Delta Academy, and Strider Academy. She served as District Director One West of the Mississippi Private School Association from 1980–1984. She was president of the Mississippi Private School Association from 1985-1986. Earnestine was an active member of the Webb Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher until her health declined to the point she could no longer attend. She was the oldest member of the church. Above all else, Earnestine adored her family. She loved nothing more than to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was known as “Granny” to almost all that knew her, relatives and non-relatives alike.

Earnestine is preceded in death by her parents, Annie Guyton Walker and Robert Dixon Walker, her husband, T.W. Cail, and her sisters, Eloise Walker, Elsie Johnson, Roberta Burleson and Annie Lee Walker.

She is survived by her daughter, Mylinda Petrie and her husband David of Webb; three granddaughters, Jenifer Davidson (Max) of Cleveland, Kris Prestwich (Mikey) of Stone Mountain, Ga. and Olivia Petrie of Ridgeland; and three great-grandsons, Frazier and Cooper Davidson of Cleveland and Walker Prestwich of Stone Mountain, Ga.

Pallbearers include Bobby Blackwell, Doug Carpenter, Cal Edlin, John Land, Davy Williams, and Dixon Williams.

The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

