CHARLESTON — Elma Juanita Jones Holland, age 93, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, at Tallahatchie Extended Care Facility.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Womble Funeral Home chapel in Charleston with interment folllowing at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery near Paynes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton D. Holland. She was a member of Paducah Wells Church of God of Prophecy.

Juanita is survived by a daughter, Carol Tribble of Scobey; a sister, Mattie Jean Young of Charleston; a brother; Tommy Jones of Lexington, La.; 3 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made to Paduch Wells Church of God of Prophecy, c/o Marlene Carpenter, 17448 Hwy 35 S., Charleston, MS 38921.