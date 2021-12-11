CHARLESTON — Eloise Mitchell Erwin, age 97, passed away, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery at Paynes. Womble Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, Ms.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Fox Erwin; an da son, Guy Mitchell Erwin.

She is is survived by her daughter, Nancy Erwin Ray; four grandchildren, Wendy Ray Dungan, Mitch Erwin, Somer Muizer and Jessica Johnson; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Gay St., Charleston, MS 38921.