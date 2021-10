CHARLESTON — George Allen Coates, age 71, passed away Monday, Oct. 4.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Coates; a daughter, Jennifer Coates of the Teasdale community; two sons, Allen Coates of Oxford and Joel Coates of Charleston; two sisters, a brother, and 3 grandchildren.