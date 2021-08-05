CHARLESTON — George Bailey “Pete” Peters Jr, age 61, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, at Baptist North Mississippi in Oxford.

The family will hold a memorial graveside service on Tuesday, Aug. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. at Charleston City Cemetery. Newsom Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Pete is survived by his mother, Peggy Peters of Charleston; two daughters, Britni Goad (Mitch), and Alissa Peters; three grandchildren, Benson Goad, Brinley Mae Goad and Ally Dale Smith; and his brother Eric Peters.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Bailey Peters Sr.

Online condolences may be made at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.