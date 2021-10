CHARLESTON — Herbert Glenn “Skeeter” Sumner, Sr., age 79, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7.

Funeral services were 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Womble Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Sanders Family Cemetery at Enid. Womble Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Sumner; a daughter, Sherry Sanders of Enid; two sons, Herbert “Glenn” Sumner Jr. of Cascilla and Mark Sumner of Grenada; a sister, a brother, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in memory of Jayden Adams and Kayon Glover.