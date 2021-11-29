MARKS — Hugh Campbell, Sr., age 67, a farmer, died Friday, Nov. 26, at Baptist East in Memphis.

Visitation is today, Monday, Nov. 29, 10 -11 a.m. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home burial in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Mr. Campbell was a loyal husband, father, grandfather and loving friend. He was very generous to those he loved. He was a member of the FSA Committee Board, Rice Council and former rice farmer of the year. He was an avid hunter that shared his love of hunting with his son and grandsons, and he traveled the country hunting with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Glenda Hartsfield Campbell; son, Danny (Vanessa) Campbell of Clarksdale; daughter, Robin Campbell of Olive Branch; brother, Larry Campbell of Lyon; two sisters, Gil Stafford and Mitza McGraw, both of Gulfport; and grandchildren, Seth Campbell, Vance Johnson, Treyce Campbell and John Luke Bradley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Earlene Hendon Campbell; and brothers Maxey, Sam and Pat Campbell.

The family requests memorials be sent to Lee Academy.