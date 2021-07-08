GRENADA — James Oscar Mitchell, 68, of Grenada, passed away Monday, July 5, at his home.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 7, at McKibben & Guinn Funeral Service with interment following in Smith Cemetery at Rosebloom.

He was born June 14, 1953 in Clarksdale to Travis Leroy and Alberta Lance Mitchell. He was a former truck driver for Yellow Freight and also worked for Hayward Farms.

Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Rowland (Justin); son, John Mitchell (Melanie); grandchildren, Peyton Mitchell, Matt Mitchell, Mallory Mitchell, Sara Kate Rowland and Evie Rowland, all of Grenada; two sisters, Anna Byrd of Grenada and Linda Jones of Greenwood; one brother, Travis Mitchell of Tillatoba; and best friend, Tommy Hayward.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers were Scotty Bailey, Tommy Hayward, Will Hill, Brandon Hyde, Lee Makamson, Lance Mitchell and Cass Tapley. Honorary pallbearers were Red Booker, David Hayward, Samy McCracken, Timmy Mitchell, Phillip Ross, Lloyd Smart, Clarence Tapley and Doyle Williams.

Arrangements were entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.