SUMNER — Jane Elizabeth Pugh, 75, a homemaker, died Monday, Sept. 20, at Cherokee Indian Hospital in Cherokee, NC.

Visitation is Friday, Sept. 24, 1-2 p.m. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home with burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery at Sumner. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale is handling the arrangements.

First she loved the Lord, then her kids and grandkids more than anything. She took pride in being a grandmother. She loved camping and traveling with her bag sisters. For those of you who don't know, that’s beautiful Godly sisters and any traveling church group she could go with. All she needed was an invite. Leon once said he was afraid for the UPS truck to come by, afraid she would jump on it. She always kept a bag packed. Jane always loved a catch phrase or corny line! Her favorite part of traveling was bringing back a corny shirt and every kid got one. Those are the things we will miss most about her. Her love for us, her time spent with us, and her funny unique souvenirs. Her quick comebacks and her mandarin orange cake and cornbread. Most of Sumner has had some and if not they have had some form of her cooking. She knew everybody and was always anxious to help anyone in need. We will miss her deeply but how thankful can we be to know she is standing right now with Jesus. She gave her family the assurance of salvation.

Survivors include her daughter, Donna (Cliff) Ray of Sumner; sister, Ann Bailey of Sardis; brother-in-law, Leon Pugh of Sumner; daughter-in-law Cheryl Pugh of Clarksdale; 8 grandchildren Gordon (Rebecca) Lee, Lana (Ben) Hickey, Kayla (Johnathan) Brown, Dagan (Maclain) Lee, Trip (Brandy) Pugh, Mallory Gullick, Hunter (Sarah) Pugh, Emma Pugh; and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.J. and Eula McCullough Thomas; son, Jim Pugh; brother, Louie Thomas; and sister, Sherry Pugh.